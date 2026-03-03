<p>The ongoing conflict in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> has severely disrupted maritime movement, with over 35 Indian-flagged ships carrying over 1,000 seafarers stranded in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas.</p>.<p>As the key shipping route through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> remains closed amid the crisis, vessels carrying crude oil and LNG to Indian ports, as well as those en route to load petroleum products from Gulf nations, have been halted, officials in the Shipping Ministry said.</p>.<p>The Directorate General of Shipping is in regular touch with shipping companies and is closely monitoring the situation.</p>.<p>Shipping Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sarbananda-sonowal">Sarbananda Sonowal</a> chaired a review meeting here on Tuesday to assess the prevailing security environment in the Persian Gulf region and examine its implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel.</p>.<p>At least three Indian seafarers onboard foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one was injured in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict.</p>.3 Indian seafarers killed in Middle East; DGS issues advisory for maritime operations.<p>The Shipping Ministry has set up a dedicated quick response team to coordinate among authorities, ensure immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance to Indian seafarers and their families.</p>.<p>Shipping companies and Recruitment and Placement Service Licensees (RPSLs) have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families. Helpline numbers have also been activated and shared with families through RPSLs.</p>.<p>The Directorate General of Shipping also issued an advisory asking maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks following disruptions to shipping routes and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, a statement from the Shipping Ministry said.</p>.<p>It is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arabian-gulf">Persian Gulf</a>, the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas, amid threats arising from recent geopolitical developments, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns.</p>