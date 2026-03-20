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West Asia conflict: IEA suggests carpooling, less air travel, speed curbs to ease oil shock

Around 20 million barrels per day of crude oil and oil products typically transit the Strait.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 11:11 IST
World newsCrude OilStrait of Hormuz

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