<p>As the West Asia conflict boiled into its fourth day, the three powers - <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>, and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a>, have used an array of weaponry, including missiles and projectiles, in the offensive and defensive forces. </p><p>The offensive led by US and Israel launched 'Operation Epic Fury' on February 27, with the purpose "to eliminate the imminent nuclear threat posed by the Iranian regime, destroy its ballistic missile arsenal, degrade its proxy terror networks, and cripple its naval forces". </p><p>With the tensions in countries at an alarming high, the militaries of power involved (Israel, Iran, US) have released details on the arms, firepower, and missiles used during the conflict. </p><p><strong>Weapons used by US: </strong></p><p>1. B-2 Spirit</p><p>Type: Stealth strategic bomber </p><p>Used for: Striking Iranian ballistic missile facilities</p><p>2. LUCAS (one-way attack drones) </p><p>Type: Loitering munition/ kamikaze drone</p><p>Used for: Precision drone strikes</p><p>3. Tomahawk</p><p>Type: Long-range cruise missile</p><p>Used for: Land attacks from US destroyers</p><p>4. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Rockets </p><p>Type: Mobile rocket artillery </p><p>Used for: Precision ground strikes</p><p>5. F-35 Lightning II</p><p>Type: Stealth multirole fighter</p><p>Used for: Strike and air operations</p><p><strong>Weapons used by Israel:</strong></p><p>1. F-351 Adir Stealth Fighter</p><p>Type: Fifth-generation stealth multirole fighter</p><p>Range: 2,200 km (combat radius 1,100 km without refuelling)</p><p>2. F-151 Ra'am Strike Fighter</p><p>Type: Long-range strike aircraft</p><p>Range: 4,450 km with conformal fuel tanks</p><p>3. Delilah cruise missile</p><p>Type: Air-launched cruise missile </p><p>Range: 250 km</p><p>4. Rampage air-to-surface missile</p><p>Type: Supersonic precision strike missile</p><p>Range: 150-250 km</p><p>5. SPICE guided bomb kits (SPICE 1000/2000)</p><p>Type: Precision guidance kits for bombs</p><p>Range: 60 km stand-off glide range</p><p><strong>Weapons used by Iran:</strong></p><p>1. Sejjil</p><p>Range: 2,000 km</p><p>2. Emad</p><p>Range: 1,700 km</p><p>3. Shahab-1 </p><p>Range: 300 km</p><p>4. Khorramshahr </p><p>Range: 2,000 km</p><p>5. Raad</p><p>Range: 500 km</p>