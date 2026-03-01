<p>The tension in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/middle-east">Middle East</a> escalated on Sunday (March 1) as several loud blasts were heard in the Dubai, Qatar and Bahrain for a second day on the trot.</p><p>The new explosions came after a day of deadly Iranian strikes in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, which saw military bases and infrastructure ,including airports, hit across the Gulf -- except for mediator Oman.</p>.US, Israel strike Iran live updates | Revolutionary Guard vows 'most-intense offensive op' after Khamenei's death.<p>It may be recalled that Iran launched retaliatory strikes on the neighbouring Gulf states in response to the US and Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic.</p><p>Iran has said it would target US bases in the region. It has hit a range of other targets.</p><p>The attacks raised fears of a wider conflict and rattled a region long seen as a haven of peace and security in the turbulent Middle East.</p><p>Across the UAE, Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at the territory, the country's defence ministry said, with fires and smoke reaching landmarks The Palm and Burj Al Arab.</p><p><strong>Eight injured in Qatar</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, at least eight people were injured, including one critically, by fragments from Iran’s missile attacks on Doha, Qatar’s Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdullah Khalifa Al, Muftah confirmed, reports <em>Doha News</em>.</p><p>Al Muftah said Qatar remains stable, with authorities responding to 114 reports of falling missile debris nationwide.</p><p>Qatar temporarily closed its airspace, prompting national carrier Qatar Airways to suspend flights to and from Doha until further notice.</p><p>(With inputs from Doha News/agencies)</p>