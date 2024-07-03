Explained | What changes would a far-right government bring to France

He also wants to block convicted criminals from living in public housing and slash the country’s sales tax on all forms of energy, from fuel to electricity.

How he will do these things is not entirely clear. The party’s 21-page program, bursting with photos and graphics, is thick with ideas but thin on details on how to implement them. And over the past three weeks of furious campaigning and debates, Bardella has backpedaled on some pledges or placed them on the shelf for later.

But even some of the measures that have consistently remained in his plan— like the stripping away of some automatic citizenship rights— and that he wants to put in place immediately are likely to face pushback from President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s constitutional council.

And then there is the question of how Bardella would pay for it all.

“They will have difficulties putting some of their program into place,” said Rémi Lefebvre, a professor of political science at the University of Lille.

It’s not even clear that Bardella, 28, will become France’s next prime minister. His party and its allies won about 33 per cent of the popular vote for the 577-seat National Assembly in the first of a two-round election last Sunday. But only 38 of their candidates won their seats outright.