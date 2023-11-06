What if Netanyahu stepped down?

After all, what people such as Biden (and to be clear, me) want to say is that Israel has a right to defend itself against Hamas while also reaffirming the right of the Palestinian people to freedom, dignity and self-government. Hamas’ message to Palestinians is that armed resistance is the only viable path forward. Netanyahu isn’t saying or doing anything to disabuse them of that notion and hasn’t for his entire career.

Israeli leaders such as Shimon Peres, Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, who made genuine efforts at diplomacy, made life easier for Israel’s friends abroad even when their efforts failed. They created a clear distinction between Israel as a Jewish democracy and the occupation of Palestinian land as a practical reality.