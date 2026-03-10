Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

What is ‘acid rain’ in wake of US bombings in Iran? Atmospheric scientist explains

Iranian residents have reported headaches, difficulty breathing, and oil-contaminated rain settling on buildings and cars.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 07:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 07:47 IST
World newsUSIranrainWest AsiawarSmoke

Follow us on :

Follow Us