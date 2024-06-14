What is the US-Saudi 'petrodollars' deal that lapsed on June 9?

The term "petrodollars" refers to the US dollars earned by oil-exporting countries through the sale of oil.

However, upon lapse of the deal on June 9, 2024, Saudi Arabia refused to renew it. This sparked concerns in the global financial markets regarding the strength of the US Dollar.

Saudi Arabia is now free to trade crude oil in any currency it chooses to and is no longer bound to use US dollars.

According to MSN, The petrodollar’s expiration could weaken the US dollar and, by extension, the US financial markets. If oil were to be priced in a currency other than the dollar, it could lead to a decline in global demand for the greenback.