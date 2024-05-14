What it’s like inside the courtroom at Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial

The New York Times usually has two reporters inside the main courtroom and several others in the overflow area to provide a steady stream of updates on arguments, testimony, evidence and Trump’s disposition — sometimes with the help of binoculars to get a better look at the screens.

The prosecution and defense get two rows each. On the prosecution side, those benches have seated members of the Manhattan district attorney’s office, including the district attorney himself, Alvin Bragg. On the defense side, Secret Service agents take up some of the seats, along with supporters of the former president. Trump’s son Eric, who has been seen in the courtroom repeatedly, is the only member of the Trump family who has attended so far.

The temperature inside is often a step behind New York’s shifting spring weather: Frequently too hot or too cold, it seems to lag the outside temperature by a day or two.

The chill that pervaded during jury selection at one point prompted the judge in the case, Juan Merchan, to apologize to prospective jurors. When Trump’s lead lawyer, Todd Blanche, inquired about raising the temperature, Merchan said the only alternative to shivering was sweating — and he’d rather be cold.

Trump has also groused about the cold, remarking during his arrival one morning that he thought the temperature was being kept low “on purpose.” And departing the courtroom for a break at another point, he remarked to reporters in the last row: “Is it cold enough?”