What Joe Biden just did is utterly extraordinary

How many senators, Mitch McConnell among them, have minimized their physical declines and their inability to work as forcefully as they once did? How many Supreme Court justices? How many presidents, for that matter? At various points, Woodrow Wilson, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan — to name just three — faced very real questions about their fitness. They or the people around them made excuses, made do and muddled through.

Those are imperfect analogies. Biden isn’t saying — nor is the principal complaint against him — that he struggles to do the job of president in real time. He’s accepting that four more years, or at least voters’ willingness to grant him that, are a wager too risky, an ambition too grand. And those other presidents could more easily veil their vulnerabilities and mask their flaws; they didn’t inhabit a media environment as intrusive as today’s.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as president for the remainder of my term,” he said in a social media post on Sunday afternoon. In a separate post, he wrote: “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

None of Biden’s predecessors in the White House provide a point of reference that tidily illuminates or presages current circumstances. Only a minority of American presidents didn’t seek another term for which they were eligible.

The last was Lyndon B. Johnson more than a half-century ago. He demurred in 1968. As with Biden, the worry that he’d be defeated and the determination that he could better serve the country by bowing out were very much in the mix. But the timing and the context were strikingly different. He’d just nearly lost the New Hampshire primary to Eugene McCarthy. It was the end of March, not the middle of July. The Democratic convention wasn’t a mere month away. And Johnson hadn’t completed a nomination contest during which the party’s voters had vetted and validated him anew.

Over the past four tumultuous weeks, Biden repeatedly referred to that contest to insist that despite his shockingly unsteady performance in a June 27 debate against Trump and metastasizing doubts about his health, he should press on. “We had a Democratic nominating process where the voters spoke clearly,” he said when he called in to the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on July 8. “I won 14 million of those votes.”

In speeches, interviews and a raptly watched news conference, he defensively, even angrily, touted his many first-term successes, casting them as all the proof that anyone could possibly need of his vim and vigor. He cavalierly shrugged off the proposal that he have a new, thorough neurological exam; the presidency, he smugly proclaimed, was a daily test, which he was passing with flying colors.

At times he sounded peeved. At times he sounded hurt. Where, he seemed to wonder, was the richly earned appreciation? The proper respect? And he returned to what was becoming a favorite refrain: He’d been counted out during the 2020 Democratic primaries, yet he’d prevailed. He’d been told two years later that Democrats would take a pummeling in the midterm elections; they didn’t. Why should he believe the naysayers now? Why did anybody else?

Those questions ignored shifts in the political landscape and the passage of time, whose toll on him was obvious in his murmured sentences and mangled facts. Those questions were a shield against the harsh truths spoken to him by the few Democratic leaders who had the guts for candor and could breach his tiny inner circle. Those questions bolstered his defiance.

And they make his deference now all the more remarkable. All the more poignant, too. If it was easy for so many of us to see how transformed Biden (and the country) was, it was even easier for him to tell himself that nothing important had changed — and he had plenty of enablers, in his family and in his employ, to whisper whatever he wanted to hear.

I keep thinking back to a phrase he used again and again in his interview on July 5 with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News. “I’m the guy,” he said. “I’m the guy.” It was the boast of someone who had been underestimated not only in recent years but throughout his long political career. Someone who’d waited so long to realize a destiny that admirers began speaking of and he began dreaming of more than five decades earlier. Someone who’d known enough heartbreaking loss to thrash against the suggestion that he part with something so dear to him and so affirming. Someone diminished not by errors within his control but by biological dynamics beyond it. Someone being asked to acknowledge frailty in a milieu and at an altitude where that infrequently happens. Someone prodded to humble himself in an unhumble era.

He will not be the guy leading the Democratic ticket in November, and that’s cause for renewed optimism in a party that has many talented comers and the opportunity, as it chooses among them, to grab voters’ attention, demonstrate that it isn’t hostage to any one leader and emphasize its forward-looking gaze. Biden is the guy allowing that to happen, by ceding the stage in a manner as exceptional as it is imperative.