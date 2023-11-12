What the actors’ union victory means for your wallet

Across the country, members of SAG-AFTRA celebrated their long-fought and well-deserved victory. Kevin Bacon commemorated the strike’s end by reprising his Footloose dance in the attic of an empty barn.

But just as the actors begin to put away their picket signs and return to soundstages and movie sets, the curtain is already rising on new challenges for everyone in Hollywood: less content and fewer jobs.

Both of these problems will be exacerbated by the value of the new deal. According to a statement from the union, it’s $1 billion. Ultimately, customers will be left footing the bill — via those frequent subscription fee increases — without getting more for it.