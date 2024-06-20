What to watch for in the Biden-Trump presidential debate

The narrative trap

There will be a strong temptation for Biden to lean into Trump’s recent conviction in New York. O’Donnell says that would be a bad idea because it would further Trump’s unsupported contention that Biden was involved in bringing the charges and that Trump is a victim of political persecution. The Biden campaign recently launched a $50 million ad campaign highlighting Trump's guilty verdict, suggesting the president's team views it as a winning issue. For Trump, the danger lies in saying things that underscore Biden’s argument that he is a threat to democratic norms. Trump, for example, has suggested he will use the Justice Department to target his political enemies.

"Trump has to seem presidential, said Aaron Kall, an expert on presidential debates at the University of Michigan.

Trump may also be tempted to complain, as he frequently does on social media, about the forces working against him or cast himself as a victim of a political conspiracy. But undecided voters don’t care about Trump’s grievances, O’Donnell said.

"Folks aren’t interested in the candidate’s problems, they are interested in their problems," the debate consultant said.

Political experts said the candidates should emphasize cost-of-living issues - such as high grocery, housing and energy prices - to show they are in touch with voters' sentiments. Biden has been trying to reassure voters about the economy for months with mixed results, and Reuters/Ipsos polls have shown Trump with an edge over Biden as the candidate voters trust to handle the economy.

Democratic pollster Brad Bannon said Biden needs to acknowledge that some voters are still having a tough time.

"He must couple his boast of accomplishments with an acknowledgement that consumers still struggle with high prices for gas and groceries," Bannon said.

Biden, he said, "does empathy well. He needs to do much more of it."