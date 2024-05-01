What we know about the protests and arrests at Columbia University

How Columbia Got Here

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, American college campuses have been hubs of protest and debate. The scene at Columbia has been particularly contentious, with protests drawing hundreds of demonstrators and some faculty members drawing attention for statements that critics considered to be antisemitic.

Columbia administrators, like their counterparts on campuses across the country, have struggled to fine-tune a response that balances discipline, free speech and institutional and national politics. For example, Columbia suspended two pro-Palestinian student groups after a walkout, and it has rewritten its protest policies, suspended some students, and moved to cut or reduce ties to some faculty members.

The university’s approach was the focus of a congressional committee hearing April 17. Over more than three hours in Washington, Shafik and other Columbia leaders tried to placate Republican lawmakers by acknowledging that they had been unprepared for the tensions of recent months and promising new crackdowns.

Although their answers appeared to please many lawmakers on Capitol Hill, they stirred unrest on campus, where protesters had built an encampment in the hours before Shafik’s testimony.

Columbia Called Police Twice in April

Less than 24 hours after the hearing adjourned, New York City police officers in riot gear entered the private campus at the request of Shafik and Columbia leaders. Police swept into the encampment to arrest defiant protesters and dismantle the demonstration, which was calling for the university to eliminate its financial ties to Israel. Authorities reported more than 100 arrests.

Many people welcomed the decision to call in police and said that Shafik was well within her power to shut down unauthorized protests on private property. But the decision also provoked fresh outcry from students, faculty members, free-speech groups and critics of Israel, who argued that it was counterproductive to shut down a peaceful protest, particularly on a campus that is supposed to be a marketplace of ideas.

By the time many of the critiques rolled in, protesters had already started gathering again, chanting some of the same slogans — “We don’t want no Zionists here” and “Israel is a racist state” — that Shafik had suggested were creating “a harassing and intimidating environment for many of our students.”

Protesters pitched tents again, but the administration declined to summon the police again. Instead, it sought to negotiate with protesters, to seemingly limited effect.

After protesters took over Hamilton Hall, an important building on campus, Columbia lost patience and brought the police back to campus. Shafik, in her letter to the NYPD, said the university made its decision “with the utmost regret.”

Some Protests Unnerved Jewish Students

Columbia cannot control what happens off its property, and the neighborhood around its campus has drawn significant attention in the aftermath of the arrests, with some reports of antisemitic harassment.