Where is Kate? Is Prince William cheating? Rumours surround the Royal family

Amid gossip about Kate Middleton's mysterious absence and the morphed family photograph shared online, rumours have emerged about an alleged liaison between Prince William and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Sarah Rose Hanbury.
As per a report by News18, Lady Hanbury is rumoured to have a secret relationship with Prince William—a close confidante of both William and his wife, Lady Hanbury also lives a stone's throw away from the royal couple's residence at Anmer Hall.
The rumours resurfaced from a joke, after famed comedian Stephen Colbert joked about it on his late-night show.
During Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert spoke on the ‘cheating’ theories surrounding Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and said, ”As we were talking about this show yesterday, the kingdom has been all fluttered by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband’s and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” as quoted by digital news portal CBS8.
“So, I think we all know who the other alleged woman is — say it with me — The Marchioness of Cholmondeley … now, there have been rumours of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019," he was quoted as saying.
"According to tabloids back then, when Kate confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. ‘Haha,’ always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” he added.
The rumours of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury first started in 2019.
(Published 15 March 2024, 09:27 IST)