Where is Kate? Is Prince William cheating? Rumours surround the Royal family

During Tuesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert spoke on the ‘cheating’ theories surrounding Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and said, ”As we were talking about this show yesterday, the kingdom has been all fluttered by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband’s and the future king of England, William, having an affair,” as quoted by digital news portal CBS8.

“So, I think we all know who the other alleged woman is — say it with me — The Marchioness of Cholmondeley … now, there have been rumours of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019," he was quoted as saying.

"According to tabloids back then, when Kate confronted him about it, he laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it. ‘Haha,’ always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating,” he added.

The rumours of an affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury first started in 2019.