'Where were your eyes on...': Enraged Israel counters 'All eyes on Rafah' trend

Celebrities, athletes and over 30 million people have shared an AI-generated picture in solidarity with Palestinians who were killed in Israel's airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah refugee camp.
Despite the May 24 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on halting it's offensive in Gaza, Israel, on May 26 launched another attack against Palestinians, which killed at least 45 people, including 23 women, children and the elderly.
The offensive triggered a massive global outrage and people across the world expressed solidarity with Palestinians by sharing an AI-generated picture that read: "All eyes on Rafah".
Enraged by the mass solidarity, Israel countered the viral trend by sharing an image asking "Where were your eyes on October 7?" in reference to the 2023 attack on Tel Aviv by Palestinian group Hamas.
The post was shared by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government on social media platform 'X'.
Hamas' October 7 attack resulted in 1,160 deaths and 250 people were taken as hostages, dozens of whom were released in November when a week-long truce took place.
Israel in retaliation, has killed at least 36,050 people, more than 13,000 of which were children, and has left over 81,026 wounded and continues to launch its offensive against Gaza despite ICJ's ruling, global criticism and truce talks.
Published 30 May 2024, 12:38 IST