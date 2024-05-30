'Where were your eyes on...': Enraged Israel counters 'All eyes on Rafah' trend

Celebrities, athletes and over 30 million people have shared an AI-generated picture in solidarity with Palestinians who were killed in Israel's airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah refugee camp.

Despite the May 24 International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on halting it's offensive in Gaza, Israel, on May 26 launched another attack against Palestinians, which killed at least 45 people, including 23 women, children and the elderly.

The offensive triggered a massive global outrage and people across the world expressed solidarity with Palestinians by sharing an AI-generated picture that read: "All eyes on Rafah".