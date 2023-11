The White House on Friday accused Elon Musk of repeating a "hideous" antisemitic lie on his social media site X.

"It is unacceptable to repeat the hideous lie behind the most fatal act of Antisemitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said on Friday, in response to a Musk post.