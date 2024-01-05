White House official not optimistic about averting partial government shutdown

White House budget director Shalanda Young said Friday she is not optimistic about reaching a deal to avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

"I wouldn't say pessimistic but I'm not optimistic," Young said at a breakfast meeting with reporters sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor, citing a trip by House Republicans this week to the U.S.-Mexico border and comments by some lawmakers advocating for a partial shutdown with two weeks remaining. "The rhetoric this week has concerned me that (a shutdown) is the path that House Republicans are headed down."

Congress returns to Washington next week to tackle Jan. 19 and Feb. 2 deadlines for settling government spending through September, amid Republican demands to reduce fiscal 2024 discretionary spending below caps agreed in June.