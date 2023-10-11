Home
Homeworld

White House says 20 or more Americans missing after Hamas attack on Israel

'We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages. Just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for,' national security adviser told reporters.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 21:00 IST

Twenty or more Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Sullivan said it was not known how many of those still missing are being held as hostages.

"We believe that there are 20 or more Americans who at this point are missing, but I want to underscore and stress that does not mean necessarily that there are 20 or more American hostages. Just that is the number who are currently unaccounted for," Sullivan told reporters.

(Published 10 October 2023, 21:00 IST)
IsraelPalestineUS newsHamasWorld

