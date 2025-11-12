<p>Washington: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house">White House</a> accused Democrats in the House of Representatives of releasing emails from convicted sex offender <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jeffrey-epstein">Jeffrey Epstein</a> on Wednesday to smear President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>.</p>.Epstein alleged in emails that Trump knew of his conduct.<p>"The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.</p>