White House says hostage killings add urgency to Gaza ceasefire talks

But an agreement has been elusive. US officials have been working on what some officials call a final proposal, but Kirby was quick to say the United States would not be pushing a "take it or leave it" concept.

"We're working on a proposal that will secure the release of the remaining hostages and will include massive and immediate relief for the people of Gaza and also result in a stoppage of the fighting," he said.

He said he did not have a timeframe on when the proposal would be formally presented.

"We are still in constant consultations with Qatar, Egypt and Israel, and of course, Qatar and Egypt are in touch with Hamas, and we're going to do what we can to get it done," said Kirby.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to do more to reach a ceasefire agreement.