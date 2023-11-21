White House says Israel, Hamas hostage deal closer than before

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), met in Qatar on Monday with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh to "advance humanitarian issues" related to the conflict, the Geneva-based ICRC said in a statement. She also met separately with Qatari authorities.

The organisation said it was not part of negotiations aimed at releasing the hostages. But as a neutral intermediary it was ready "to facilitate any future release that the parties agree to," it said.

Talk of an imminent hostage deal has been swirling for days.

Reuters reported last week that Qatari mediators had been seeking a deal for Hamas and Israel to exchange 50 hostages in return for a three-day ceasefire that would boost emergency aid shipments to Gaza civilians, citing an official briefed on the talks.

Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that he hoped for an agreement "in the coming days" while Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that the remaining sticking points were "very minor."

The Washington Post on Saturday reported a deal had been agreed but the White House and Israel denied that.

The two sides have appeared close before.

"We really need to adhere to the mantra that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer told NBC's "Meet the Press" program on Sunday.

"Sensitive negotiations like this can fall apart at the last minute," Finer added.

Relatives of some of the people held by Hamas in Gaza urged far-right Israeli lawmakers on Monday not to pursue proposed capital punishment for captured Palestinian militants, saying that even talk of doing so might endanger the hostages.

Hamas' raid on Oct. 7, the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year-old history, prompted Israel to invade the Palestinian territory to target Hamas.

Since then, Gaza's Hamas-run government said at least 13,300 Palestinians have been killed, including at least 5,600 children and 3,550 women, by unrelenting Israeli bombardment.

Hamas said on its Telegram account on Monday that it had launched a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv. Witnesses also reported rockets being fired at central Israel.