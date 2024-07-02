White House takes steps to protect workers from extreme heat

Why it's important

On June 20, before the beginning of the US summer, nearly 100 million Americans were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings. New York City opened emergency cooling centers, while New Mexico suffered deadly wildfires.

The Department of Labour's Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing a rule to protect workers, that if finalized, would be the first-ever US safety standard on the matter.

It includes requirements for identifying heat hazards, emergency response plans, training for supervisors, and work standards, including breaks, access to shade and water, and heat acclimatization for new employees.