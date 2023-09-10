Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

White House: upgraded ties with Vietnam will have security dimension

The United States will upgrade its relations with Vietnam to the top level, US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer told reporters.
Last Updated 10 September 2023, 08:53 IST

Follow Us

The United States will upgrade its relations with Vietnam to the top level, US Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer told reporters on Sunday, saying the elevated partnership would have a security component.

Speaking on a plane to Vietnam, Finer said he had no arms deals to announce with Vietnam but stressed the US and its partners could offer Vietnam help to diversify away from Russian military supplies, an offer which he said Vietnam was receptive to.

He was accompanying President Joe Biden from a Group of 20 summit in India to bilateral meetings in Hanoi.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 September 2023, 08:53 IST)
World newsVietnamUnited States of America​​​​​​​Joe Biden

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT