Homeworld

White House urges US Senate to take swift action on TikTok bill

Last Updated 13 March 2024, 19:37 IST

Air Force One: President Joe Biden wants the US Senate to take swift action on legislation already passed by the US House of Representatives that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre said the White House would provide the Senate, controlled by Democrats, technical assistance related to any potential changes to the legislation.

(Published 13 March 2024, 19:37 IST)
