WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda a global public health emergency

<p>The World Health Organisation on Sunday declared an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/un-appeals-for-funds-to-help-contain-uganda-ebola-outbreak-3431071">Ebola </a>outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern".</p><p>The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.</p>.<p>The U.N. health agency said in a statement that 80 suspected deaths, eight laboratory-confirmed cases and 246 suspected cases had been reported as of Saturday in DRC's Ituri province across at least three health zones, including Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu.</p>.Hantavirus outbreak raises alarm; Countries affected directly or indirectly so far.<p>The DRC health ministry had said on Friday that 80 people had died in the new outbreak in the eastern province.</p><p>In Uganda's capital, Kampala, two apparently unrelated laboratory-confirmed cases, including one death, were reported on Friday and Saturday, from people travelling from the DRC, the WHO said.</p><p>A laboratory-confirmed case was also report</p>