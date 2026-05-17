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WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo, Uganda a global public health emergency

The WHO said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ​virus, does not ⁠meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 01:11 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 01:11 IST
World newsWHOWorld Health OrganisationUgandaEbolaCongo

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