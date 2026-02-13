<p>Kim Ju Ae, the teenage daughter of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-would-love-to-meet-kim-jong-un-again-but-no-word-from-north-korea-3777691">North Korea</a>'s supreme leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/kim-jong-un-oversees-test-firing-of-long-range-missile-kcna-says-3842181">Kim Jong Un</a>, is back in news again as reports say she has been chosen as the latter's heir. Believed to be 13-years-old, she is the only child of the dictator and his wife Ri Sol Ju and her public presence have increased significantly since 2022, when she first appeared before the world. </p><p>South Korean lawmakers, citing findings from the country's National Intelligence Service (NIS), shared on Thursday that Ju Ae will be taking over from Kim Jong Un - the third-generation leader of the Kim dynasty. </p><p>"In the past, the NIS described Kim Ju Ae as being 'in study as successor' but today the expression used was that she 'was in the stage of being internally appointed successor'," lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun reportedly revealed after a closed-door meeting. The NIS will also be watching closely if Ju Ae appears for an upcoming Workers' Party Congress where thousands will be in attendance. </p><p><strong>More on Kim Ju Ae</strong></p><p>The teenager made her first public appearance on TV in 2022 when she accompanied her father during an intercontinental ballistic missile display. Since then, she has been seen touring the Wonsan-Kalma resort opened in September 2025 and attending the military parade in Beijing with Kim Jong Un in the same month last year. </p>.North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's daughter makes public visit to state mausoleum.<p>Her introduction into the diplomatic world is being seen as North Korea's attempt to soften her father's ruthless persona and a pivot to matriarchal way of ruling. However, nothing is expected to change for 26 million ordinary North Koreans whose life expectancy (72 years) is around a decade less than neighbouring South Koreans, according to the <a href="https://data.who.int/countries/408">World Health Organisation</a>. </p><p>Although, presence of women in North Korea's cabinet is not new since the world is already aware of Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong - deemed as 'the most dangerous woman in the world.' She reportedly holds a senior position in the Central Committee of the Workers' Party and is famous for her cold TV appearances. </p><p><em><strong>(With input from agencies)</strong></em></p>