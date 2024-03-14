Who is Muhammed Aurangzeb, the new FM tasked to navigate Pakistan's debt-laden economy?

Days after PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif took charge to become the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan and appointed Muhammad Aurangzeb as the Finance Minister of the country, the newly-appointed minister and former banker finds himself facing a daunting task: to negotiate terms with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for extending funding facilities to the South Asian country.

Pakistan is currently starring at a major economic crisis as the nine-month-long $3 billion loan agreement it signed with IMF is set to expire. The newly elected coalition government has now been tasked to unburden the country of external debts of around $130 billion, which according to a report by Aljazeera, is a third of Pakistan's GDP.

Who is Muhammad Aurangzeb?

A graduate of the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania, Aurangzeb is a seasoned banker, who, over the course of his long career, worked with global lenders such as Citibank, the Royal Bank of Scotland, and JP Morgan, among others.

In February 2018, Aurangzeb was appointed as the president and CEO of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Pakistan's biggest lender in terms of deposits.

Over his six year stint at HBL, Aurangzeb made quite the mark, increasing HBL's customer base from 12 million to 36 million, and becoming one of the highest paid CEOs in the South Asian country, with an annual salary of 352 million Pakistani rupees (as of March 2024).

Days after reports on his annual earnings came out, Aurangzeb was named the Finance Minister.

Aurangzeb tasked with handling ballooning loans

Pakistan was supposed to repay loans worth $24 billion by June 2024, but it has for now managed to secure some relief from bilateral creditors through rollovers. Under the revised repayment structure, the country has to pay around $5 billion by the end of June this year.