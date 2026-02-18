Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, the lone Hindu minister in Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman government?

Nitai Roy Chowdhury presently serves as a BNP vice-president, and won from the Magura-2 constituency in the elections that took place on February 12.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 09:00 IST
World newsBangladeshHindutarique rahman

Follow us on :

Follow Us