<p>On February 17, changing the nation's political landscape with a remarkable victory, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh</a> Nationalist Party's (BNP) chairman <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tarique-rahman">Tarique Rahman </a>was sworn in the country's prime minister.</p><p>Among the BNP lawmakers who were sworn in ministers who sworn in, Nitai Roy Chowdhury is the only Hindu minister in the cabinet. </p><p>Chowdhury was born in Hatbaria village in Mohammadpur, Magura district on January 7, 1949. He concluded his schooling in Alokdia Pukhuria High School, and graduated from Magura Government College. </p><p>Later, Chowdhury pursued his higher studies in law and completed his master's course from the University of Dhaka. </p><p>Chowdhury married Jhuma, and the pair have three children. Their son Debasish Roy Chowdhury currently serves as a judge in the High Court of Bangladesh. </p><p>Their daughter, Nipun Roy Chowdhury, is a politician under the BNP, and also a member of its executive committee. She is married to another political figure, Amitav Roy, the son of senior BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.</p><p>Chowdhury presently serves as a BNP vice-president, and won from the Magura-2 constituency in the elections that took place on February 12. </p><p>A senior adviser to the late Khaleda Zia, he is a senior politician as his career in the parliament began in 1988 when he was elected to the Jatiya Sangsad from his constituency. He has been a voice against the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League, which was banned from contesting in the elections, claiming that the party was the biggest enemies of Hindus, as per <em>NDTV</em> reports. </p><p>During the Hussain Muhammad Ershad government, he served as Minister of Youth and Sports for a short tenure in September 1990. Post the Ershad regime, he joined the BNP and soon became the party's vice-president. </p><p>With a victory at the polls, the official count of the nation's first election since Hasina's expulsion gave the BNP and its allies at least 212 of the 299 seats.</p><p>Some other members of the cabinet include the party's secretary-general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the sole woman minister Afroza Khanam Rita, and Dipen Dewan, a Chakma Buddhist leader. </p>