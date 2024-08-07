Who is Pakistani national Asif Merchant charged with Donald Trump assassination plot?

A Pakistani man identified as Asif Merchant (46), who was arrested earlier in the US, has been charged for plotting political assassination of former US president Donald Trump.

According to a report by CNN, the US Justice Department has charged him with links to Iran and conspiracy of political assassinations of other leaders as well.

According to the documents presented in the court, Asif Merchant is a Pakistani national and was born in 1978 in Karachi.

FBI said Merchant's wife and children are in Iran and has another family in Pakistan.

The justice department said that Merchant's travel records show that he has frequently travelled to Syria and Iran.

According to a report by India Today, Christopher Wray, FBI Director called the case a 'dangerous murder-for-hire plot.... straight out of the Iranian playbook'.

According to the justice department, Merchant had arrived in the United States after loitering in Iran.

In June, Merchant had travelled to New York to meet a person whom Merchant believed he could probably hire to perform the assassinations.

Merchant was arrested on July 12 when he was preparing to leave the United States after he met the would-be assassins, and is now in federal custody, according to CNN.

The two would-be assassins were undercover law enforcement officials in disguise who also received $5,000 in advance from Merchant, according to India Today.