Who is Ryan Wesley Routh? Man suspected of second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Former US president and Republican candidate Donald Trump survived another apparent assassination bid on Sunday after the Secret Service foiled the attempt while he was golfing on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the FBI, the Secret Service agents spotted and fired at a gunman hiding in the bushes surrounding the golf course. The suspect, later identified as 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh, initially fled the scene, leaving behind an AK-47-style assault rifle and other items. The law enforcement officials arrested him after a brief car chase.

Who is Ryan Wesley Routh?

According to The New York Times, Routh is a resident of Hawaii and used to work as a construction worker in North Carolina Greensboro. News agency Reuters found profiles on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn for a Ryan Routh who appeared to be the man identified as the suspect by those news organisations.