Who is Susie Wiles, the 'ice maiden' who will be Trump's chief of staff?

Wiles got her start working for Republican President Ronald Reagan's successful 1980 campaign. For years, she worked with some moderate Republicans who promoted dramatically different policies than those of Trump.

Early in her career, she worked for Republican US representatives Jack Kemp, an ardent advocate of free trade, and Tillie Fowler, who was widely considered a moderate on several issues, including gun control.

She also served briefly as the manager of former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman Jr.'s 2012 presidential campaign. Huntsman was arguably the most moderate Republican in the field that year. He sharply criticised Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters.