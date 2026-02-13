Who is Tarique Rahman, the 'dark prince' who is set to lead Bangladesh after years in exile?

<p>After spending almost twenty years away from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bangladesh">Bangladesh</a>, Tarique Rahman has returned to find himself at the heart of the country’s biggest political shift in decades. Just weeks after coming back from self-imposed exile in London, he is now on track to become Bangladesh’s next prime minister. Results of the Bangladesh elections show that the alliance led by his <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/bnp-heading-for-victory-in-bangladeshs-parliamentary-election-3896954">Bangladesh Nationalist Party is set to return to power</a> in the country after 20 years. </p><p>Rahman left Bangladesh in 2008, shortly after being released from detention by a military-backed caretaker government cracking down on corruption. He said at the time that he needed medical treatment abroad.</p><p>His return last Christmas came in the wake of a youth-led uprising that removed long-time prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Hasina is now living in exile in New Delhi.</p><p>Rahman comes from one of Bangladesh’s most influential political families. His mother, Khaleda Zia, served multiple terms as prime minister. His father, Ziaur Rahman, was a key figure in the country’s independence movement and led Bangladesh from 1977 until his assassination in 1981.</p><p><strong>What he says he wants to do</strong></p><p>Rahman has promised to reshape Bangladesh’s ties with the world by seeking investment from multiple partners, rather than relying heavily on any single country. </p><p>At home, he says he plans to expand financial support for poor families, promote industries like toys and leather goods to reduce the country’s dependence on garment exports, and introduce a two-term (10-year) limit for prime ministers so that no one becomes too powerful.</p>.Bangladesh Election 2026 Live Updates | BNP wins sweeping election majority, promise of stability.<p>The pace of events, he admitted in an interview with Reuters, has been overwhelming. “I don’t know how we have passed every minute since we landed,” he said, speaking from his party office with his daughter, Zaima, beside him.</p><p><strong>How it all started? </strong></p><p>Rahman was born on November 20, 1965, in Dhaka. He studied international relations at the University of Dhaka before dropping out, later starting businesses in textiles and agro-products.</p><p>His political image has gone through a clear makeover. In the early 2000s, when his mother was in office, he was often portrayed as a powerful behind-the-scenes figure in the BNP, an accusation he denies. Today he presents himself as more calm and conciliatory, repeatedly saying the country needs “peace and stability,” not revenge.</p><p>During Hasina’s rule, he faced several corruption cases and was convicted in absentia, including a life sentence related to a 2004 grenade attack on a rally she was speaking at. He has always said the charges were politically motivated. Since Hasina’s ouster, he has been acquitted of all cases.</p><p>Throughout his years abroad, he watched the BNP lose ground, with many leaders imprisoned and workers disappearing. His return has energised party supporters, helped unexpectedly by social media fascination with the family’s Siberian cat, Jebu. “She’s 7. She’s half Siberian. We adopted her,” Zaima told Reuters.</p><p>Inside the BNP, Rahman remains firmly in charge. Media reports say he personally supervised the choice of candidates, planning, and alliance talks, duties which he used to handle remotely from exile.</p><p>Despite coming from a political dynasty, Rahman says his main goal is to rebuild democracy. “Only by practicing democracy can we prosper and rebuild our country,” he said. “If we practice democracy, we can establish accountability.”</p>