Who Is Usha Vance, Indian-origin wife of Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump's running mate J D Vance?

Usha Vance has played a quiet but significant role in her husband's rise. At Yale, she helped Vance organize his ideas about social decline in rural white America, which formed the basis of his breakout memoir, Hillbilly Elegy. (In 2020, the book was adapted into a film directed by Ron Howard.)

And she made rare but well-choreographed appearances with Vance as he sought the Ohio Senate seat -- including a Newsmax interview in which she seemed to contradict claims that her husband had taken on a populist message in order to succeed politically.

In an interview with Fox & Friends last month, Usha Vance -- who mostly stays out of the spotlight -- sounded a note of ambivalence about the prospect of her husband running for the second highest office in the country.

"I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in J D, and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life," she said.

The pair have three children.