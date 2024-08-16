WHO, partners meet to avoid Covid-19 failures on fair medical access for mpox

They will discuss how to ensure that failures during the COVID pandemic to ensure equal access to medical treatments are not repeated with the mpox outbreak, Ayoade Alakija, chair of the meeting and a WHO special envoy, said.

The UN health agency declared a global health emergency for mpox this week after a huge outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo spread into nearby countries. Sweden also reported on Thursday the first case outside Africa linked to the outbreak.

“We failed on product access last time, but we have learned those lessons ... and I will make sure that equity (equal access) is the first thing we are thinking about (now),” Alakija said.