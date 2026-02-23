<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mexico">Mexico</a> witnessed a surge of violence after security forces carried out an operation that resulted in the death of Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as ‘El Mencho’, one of the country’s most-wanted cartel leaders. Authorities said US intelligence assisted the mission conducted in Jalisco on Sunday.</p><p><br>According to the Mexican army, Oseguera was injured during a confrontation with soldiers in Tapalpa, a town in Jalisco. He later succumbed to his injuries while being airlifted to Mexico City. The US had previously announced a $15 million reward for information leading to his capture.</p><p><br>El Mencho was the founder and head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a cartel linked to smuggling of cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States, reported <em>Bloomberg</em>. The US National Counterterrorism Center, said that the cartel also trafficked drugs to Australia, Canada, Europe, Africa and South America.</p>.Mexico's most wanted drug lord 'El Mencho' killed in military operation, violence erupts across country.<p><strong>Who was</strong> <strong>El Mencho?</strong></p><p>Born in Aguililla in the western State of Michoacán, Oseguera was believed to have entered the drug trade in the 1990s. According to the <em>Associated Press</em>, as a young man, Oseguera moved to the United States, where he was later convicted in California in 1994 for conspiracy to distribute heroin. After serving his sentence, he was deported to Mexico, reported <em>Bloomberg</em>.</p><p><br>After his return, Oseguera reportedly reconnected with drug lord Ignacio Coronel Villarreal, alias 'Nacho Coronel', a senior operative within the Sinaloa Cartel at the time, who helped him re-engage with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/drugs">drug</a> trafficking. <em>AP</em> reported that following Coronel’s death, Oseguera established the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in 2009, positioning it as a formidable rival to the Sinaloa Cartel.</p><p><br>Over the years, there were multiple indictments against him. One of the most recent charges was issued in 2022, accusing him of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances into the US.</p><p><br><strong>Violence erupts after his death</strong><br><br>The operation that led to El Mencho’s death has sparked unrest in several regions. Armed groups reportedly set vehicles on fire and blocked highways in Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Nayarit, Guanajuato, and Tamaulipas.</p><p>Officials urged residents and visitors to stay indoors as disturbances spread. Several airlines canceled flights to Puerto Vallarta, a major tourist spot, due to security concerns. Transport operators were also advised to suspend travel or reroute shipments until stability returned.</p>