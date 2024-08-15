Why Chinese and Russian militaries are training together

The four bombers entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, a buffer zone in international airspace that would have been out of reach for the Xi’an H-6 if it had taken off from China, because of the plane’s 3,700-mile maximum range. The patrol, which was intercepted by US and Canadian fighter jets, took place two days after the Pentagon released its new Arctic strategy report, which noted increased Chinese and Russian cooperation in the region and the threat it posed to the United States.