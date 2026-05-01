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Why countries are stocking up on gold

The shock to the global financial system from the war in the Middle East has underlined again how some central banks turn to gold during times of stress.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:16 IST
World newsGoldGold pricesgeopolitics

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