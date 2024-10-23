Wife of Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan granted bail in state gifts case: Report

<p>Islamabad: A high court in Pakistan's capital Islamabad granted bail to the wife of former Pakistan Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/imran-khan">Imran Khan</a> in a case pertaining to the illegal sale of state gifts, local broadcaster <em>Geo TV</em> reported on Wednesday.</p><p>Both Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, are currently in jail on multiple charges including illegally selling gifts worth more than $501,000 received during his 2018-2022 premiership from a state treasury known locally known as the "Toshakhana".</p>.<p>It was not immediately clear if Bibi would be freed from prison or kept in jail on other charges she faces.</p>