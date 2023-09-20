Wild animals leave DNA on plants, making them easier to track – here’s what scientists found in a Ugandan rainforest

Our international research team, working in the rainforest of Uganda’s Kibale National Park, wondered whether the environmental DNA methods would be useful to us. We reasoned that if animal DNA was in the air, perhaps it settled and got stuck to leaves. Waxy, sticky or indented leaf surfaces might even be ideal DNA traps.

Would simply swabbing leaves collect enough DNA to monitor species and map biodiversity?

Our study demonstrated that many birds and mammals can be detected using this simple, low tech method. It’s a promising tool for large-scale biomonitoring efforts.