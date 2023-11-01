Wildfires erupt in southern Lebanon, civil defence blames Israeli shells

Firefighters in Lebanon were battling wildfires late on Tuesday that Lebanese civil defence said had been sparked by Israeli shelling, with the flames visible for miles as darkness fell.

The fires started around 1700 GMT and were caused by Israeli shells containing white phosphorous being launched across the border, Abdalla Mousawae, head of the Tyre Regional Center of Lebanese civil defence, told Reuters.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Border clashes between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah have escalated in recent weeks since Israel went to war with Hezbollah's Palestinian ally Hamas.