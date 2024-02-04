Wildfires threaten 2 Chilean cities, destroying 1,000 homes and killing 46

Various Chilean agencies, as well as the country’s air force, have deployed 92 planes to fly over the fires dropping water. The government has also issued a steady trickle of evacuation notices, mixed with pleas for calm.

Makeshift refuges and support centers have sprung up in several towns, with local authorities calling for donations of drinking water, mattresses, blankets and food.

The interior ministry imposed a 9 p.m. Saturday curfew in Viña del Mar as well as in several nearby towns.

On Saturday morning, Chile’s interior minister, Carolina Tohá, said that a 17-year-old girl was among those killed.

Tohá warned that the death toll was likely to rise once authorities gained access to the affected areas. She added that 92 fires were still burning nationwide — 29 of which are still being fought and 40 of which have been brought are under control — with more than 160 square miles of land already having been ravaged by the fires.

Viña del Mar Mayor Macarena Ripamonti said that in addition to the confirmed fatalities, 249 people had been reported missing.