Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Will cut off all dealings': Donald Trump warns Spain after it refuses to let ⁠US military use its bases for strikes on Iran

Spain responds by saying that US must be mindful of the autonomy of private businesses, international law
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 05:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 05:49 IST
United StatesspainIranTrade dealworls news

Follow us on :

Follow Us