Will ensure 'massacre' by Hamas doesn't happen again: Israel's Oppn leader Lapid; thanks India for support

Giving a warning to all the groups who have joined forces against Israel, Lapid said, "They should know we were caught by surprise once. We will not be caught by surprise twice."

Responding to a question on how the attack and its aftermath will play out in the geopolitical context, the former prime minister said, "It's a painful reminder of the fact that global terror is everybody's enemy. We have all suffered from it. There is no negotiation with terror. We just have to make sure we have the ability to join forces and fight global terrorism."

He further said, "This is an opportunity for me to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and his government for the support they have shown to Israel."

Expressing solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said, "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."