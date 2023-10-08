Will operate forcefully everywhere: Netanyahu asks Gaza residents to leave for other countries

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked the residents of Gaza to leave because the Israeli army will "operate forcefully everywhere".

"Hamas has started a brutal and evil war," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

"The IDF will immediately use all its strength to destroy Hamas's capabilities. We will destroy them and we will forcefully avenge this dark day that they have forced on the State of Israel and its citizens. As Bialik wrote: 'Revenge for the blood of a little child has yet been devised by Satan," the Israel PM's post read.

In his post, Netanyahu also praised members of the ISrael Defence Forces (IDF) and reminded them that they are "the continuation of the heroes of the Jewish people, of Joshua, Judah Maccabee and the heroes of 1948 and of all of Israel's wars".