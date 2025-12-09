Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Will take care of it': Trump considers new tariff on India over 'rice dumping', amid ongoing trade talks

'Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs,' says Trump as he was given a list of countries that are 'dumping rice' into the US. Thailand and China are other countries accused of the practice
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 03:21 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpriceUS tariffs

Follow us on :

Follow Us