'Will take care of it': Trump considers new tariff on India over 'rice dumping', amid ongoing trade talks
'Why is India allowed to do that? They have to pay tariffs,' says Trump as he was given a list of countries that are 'dumping rice' into the US. Thailand and China are other countries accused of the practice
Trump does it again (maybe frustrated by Putin visit) .... brings in a rice farmer .... singles out India and calls it 'dumping rice' in US.... all drama as US delegation will be in India to discuss Trade deal.