With an escaped killer loose, an unsettling encounter in a darkened house

Cavalcante has been seen in the seven days since, once by a prison employee, several times in the ghostly infrared light of security cameras and most recently, said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police, by a resident who spotted him on Tuesday evening in a creek bed, heading into the woods. Police arrived on the scene but were unable to track him, Bivens said, after a search dog suffered a "heat related emergency." Because of that sighting, he said, authorities have once again expanded the area they are searching, which initially seemed to be narrowing but has broadened and shifted in recent days.