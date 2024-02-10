With Imran Khan-backed independents gaining majority, Pakistan’s powerful army calls for a ‘unified government’

Earlier on Thursday, soon after the voting ended and counting of votes had started, the powerful military had congratulated the nation on the 'generally peaceful and violence-free' conduct of the general elections, and expressed its hope that the outcome of the polls would serve as a 'catalyst for further strengthening democracy.”

A safe and secure environment for the public was ensured through the deployment of 137,000 army personnel and civil armed forces at approximately 6,000 selected “most sensitive” polling stations and over 7,800 QRFs, the statement had said, adding, more than 51 terror attacks were thwarted but in few of the incidents, at least 12 people, including 10 security personnel, were killed in poll-related violence.