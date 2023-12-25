With Israeli raids in the West Bank, ‘There’s no such thing as sleeping at night’

Standing in his falafel restaurant, one of the few businesses still open, Samir Jaber, 52, worked over a pan covered in an inch-thick layer of oil. Light streamed into the restaurant from a smattering of small punctures in the doors, scars from an explosion during a raid about a month ago, he said.

“Would you like some fish?” his neighbor joked, nodding toward the stream of sewer water running across the torn-up street outside.

“Only if you caught it yesterday,” Jaber replied.

“Yeah, it was like a river then,” the neighbor conceded.

After a raid that destroyed the road, Jaber began leaving the neighborhood each night to sleep in the safety of an apartment in the city. But he returned to the restaurant each morning to serve the few customers still milling about the neighborhood. “This is our camp; this is our home,” he said. “They are trying to displace us, but we’re not leaving here.”

Although Jenin experienced raids before the Hamas attack, residents described the recent incursions as more aggressive and more frequent than ever before. The cumulative effect of raid after raid has worn on people, they said. It has also chipped away at the organized armed resistance that residents viewed as their protector.

This month, a well-known leader, Muhammad Zubeidi, 26, was killed in a clash with Israeli security forces. The Israeli forces confirmed they had killed Zubeidi, whom they identified as “the Jenin Camp Commander” and an operative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an armed group based in Gaza.

News of his death reverberated across the neighborhood like a death knell for this generation. Young people ran to the scene of the clash in disbelief, they said. There, they found a building turned to rubble and Zubeidi’s shoes splattered in blood.

The fighters “were a symbol for all of us in the camp; they were defending us, they were fighting for our future,” Walid Jaber, 18, said from a hospital bed after being shot in the leg during a raid. A pendant with a photograph of Zubeidi hung around his neck. “We will not forget them. We will all seek revenge for their blood.”

Days after Zubeidi’s death, his father, Jamal, 67, sat in their family’s home welcoming mourners who had come to offer condolences. The family was renowned in the neighborhood, and posters memorializing cousins and sons and brothers who had died fighting Israeli forces covered the walls.

“What the Israelis are trying to do with all this destruction is create a state of despair and drive a wedge between the people in the camp and the resistance — so people blame the resistance fighters,” Jamal Zubeidi said. “What the Israelis don’t realise is that our biggest strength is our unity.”