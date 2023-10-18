With Putin by his side, Xi outlines his vision of a new world order

China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, used a Beijing-led conference of leaders from mostly developing countries on Wednesday to showcase his ambitions to reshape the global order, as the world grapples with a war in Ukraine and a crisis in Gaza. He cast his country as an alternative to the leadership of the United States. And he gave a prominent role to President Vladimir Putin of Russia, underscoring how central their relationship is to Xi’s vision.