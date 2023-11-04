Woman crashes onto airport tarmac to halt plane from taking off, netizens call her 'runway model'

While most people give up when they miss their flights and look for other options, some of them apparently hold their ground(quite literally) to ensure that the flight does not take-off without them, like this woman from Australia whose video when viral recently where she could be seen barging onto the airport tarmac because she didn't want the plane to take off without her.

9News reported saying that "the woman allegedly ran past airport security onto the tarmac and under the plane, waving at the pilot to let her onto the QantasLink flight to Adelaide."