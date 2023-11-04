Woman crashes onto airport tarmac to halt plane from taking off, netizens call her 'runway model'

While most people give up when they miss their flights and look for other options, some of them apparently hold their ground(quite literally) to ensure that the flight does not take-off without them, like this woman from Australia whose video when viral recently where she could be seen barging onto the airport tarmac because she didn't want the plane to take off without her.
9News reported saying that "the woman allegedly ran past airport security onto the tarmac and under the plane, waving at the pilot to let her onto the QantasLink flight to Adelaide."
The video was recorded by X user Dennis Bilic with a caption "Mild chaos at #CanberraAirport tonight. #runwaymodel?"
In the video the woman can be seen on the runway attempting to flag down the pilot and signalling not to take off the plane. Other passengers were shocked as well, since it was unexpected by all of them.
The pilot killed the engine as soon as he saw this, her actions caused delays for other flights by ten minutes.
“People were a bit flat-footed; they didn’t seem to know what to do, that was the weird part,” Dennis Bilic, who recorded the video told 9News.
Another person, Simon Hales, who was one of those to witness this incident, said, “She’s trying to yell at the pilot, she’s trying to get his attention and jump up, it was bizarre.”
The woman was then arrested by the Australian Federal Police (AFP).
The video since posted has over thirteen thousand views and several comments.
"Looks like someone missed their flight in the #AgeOfEntitlement," commented a user.
Another wrote, "Canberra’s Runway Model."
"Why do certain people think they can do what they want.!," wrote a third.